WhatsApp Ireland has been fined 225 million euro over breaches of data protection laws.

It’s the largest ever fine issued by the Data Protection Commission and the second highest under GDPR.

The watchdog’s investigation began in 2018 into the sharing of data with other Facebook companies.

WhatsApp is planning to appeal the decision.

