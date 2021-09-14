Young Wexford man dies following collision in Louth over the weekend

A young man from Gorey has died following a motorcycle accident in County Louth over the weekend

Finlay Power from Hollifort had been taken to hospital with serious injuries but died in the early hours of this morning

The popular young man sustained the injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car.

He was taken by ambulance to Louth General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early this morning with his family by his bedside.

The victim was the youngest of a family of three and is survived by his parents, a brother and sister and extended family members.

He was well known for his involvement in the Civil Defence Unit and his involvement in the Construction Industry, working alongside his father in the family owned business.

