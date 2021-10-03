1,051 cases today as expert warns poor will be hit hardest by Long Covid

The Department of Health has reported 1,051 cases of Covid-19 today.

This is the second lowest number of daily cases in two months.

It’s also a drop of more than 500 compared to yesterday’s figure.

319 people are in hospital with the virus – 60 of which are in ICU.

Locally, there are 11 people with the virus at Wexford General Hospital and 1 case in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile,

A public health expert says the toll of post-viral symptoms after contracting Covid-19 will hit the poor hardest.

Professor of Health Systems at DCU, Anthony Staines, around 30 people at least will require medium or long-term care for “Long Covid”.

He says the public healthcare system isn’t ready for them.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email