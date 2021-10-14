14 Wexford schools pick up Green Flags for the environment in 2021

14 Wexford schools have been awarded the Green Flag this week for their dedication to protecting their environment.

The Green-Schools programme focuses on themes including Litter and Waste; Energy; Water; Travel; and Biodiversity.

Schools right around the county including St Joesph’s in Kilmuckridge, Shielbaggan National School and Scoil Naomh Abbaín, in Adamstown have been awarded for their efforts this year.

Overall, 526 schools across Ireland were awarded Green Flags this week, including 33 schools picking up their first one in 2021.

The full list of Wexford winners can be seen here:

Barntown National School, Barntown

Joseph’s P.S, Kilmuckridge

James National School, New Ross

Scoil Mhuire, Rosslare

Bridgetown Vocational School, Bridgetown

Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School, New Ross

Ballaghkeene N.S, Enniscorthy

Carrigduff N.S, Bunclody

Gorey Central National School, Gorey

Gusserane N.S, Wexford

Scoil Naomh Abbaín, Enniscorthy

Scoil Naomh Áine, New Ross

Shielbaggan N.S, New Ross

C.J Secondary School, Enniscorthy

