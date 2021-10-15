15 Wexford pubs have closed since the start of the pandemic last year

349 pubs have shut their doors since the pandemic began, according to trade representative bodies.

They’ve analyzed figures from Revenue, and found 37 outlets shut in Cork since last March.

It’s the worst affected county followed by Donegal and Dublin with 33 each.

The number of 7 day pub license renewals between January of 2020 and September of 2021 dropped by 15 in County Wexford

Vintners Federation of Ireland Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben says they are worried those figures will continue rising if restrictions stay in place.

