Two men are being questioned by Gardai after cannabis worth €1.18 million was seized in Kilkenny.

Gardai seized 59 kilos of the drug while investigating a suspected organised crime gang, yesterday.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

A car was later intercepted, and a man in his 40s was arrested.

They’re being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station where they can be held for a week.

