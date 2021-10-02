2 men arrested following separate drug seizures in Bunclody and Carlow

The search of a house in Bunclody yesterday uncovered €100,000 worth of cannabis herb, €180,000 of Cannabis resin and €24,000 worth of cocaine.

A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized at the scene.

A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by Gardai in Enniscorthy.

Meanwhile,

A man’s in custody after a major drugs seizure in County Carlow.

Gardai attached to the Carlow Detective Unit stopped a car travelling on the M9 motorway yesterday.

When they searched it they found cannabis worth over €460,000.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

It’s part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with this seizure and is being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.

