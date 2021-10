Two more inmates have escaped an open prison in Co Cavan less than a fortnight since the last escape there.

The Prison Service has confirmed the men absconded from the open centre near Blacklion earlier today.

It’s put gardaí on alert to arrest them and bring them back.

A convicted drug dealer is still at large after absconding from Loughan House the Wednesday before last.

