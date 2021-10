The Minister for Foreign Affairs has confirmed 25 additional Irish citizens have been successfully evacuated from Afghanistan.

The 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Qatar late last night on a specially organised flight.

It brings to 88 the total number safely evacuated from Afghanistan.

Minister Simon Coveney says it was a significant operation.

