31 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past week.

It brings the total number of deaths related to the virus in Ireland to 5,280.

984 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

Latest figures show there’s 343 people with the virus in hospital and 70 in ICU.

Locally, there are 8 cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital with 1 person in intensive care

