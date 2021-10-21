CMO warns Covid is rising in all ages groups and in every part of Ireland

2,029 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

It brings the five-day moving average to 1,906.

448 Covid patients are in hospital, with 88 in intensive care – the highest in over seven months.

Currently there are 10 people with the virus at Wexford General Hospital, that’s up two on yesterday’s figures while there remains one case in intensive care.

The chief medical officer says the 14-day incidence rate is now over 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Tony Holohan says it’s rising in all age-groups and in every part of the country.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email