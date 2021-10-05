Agriculture Minister visits New Ross

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine – Charlie McConalogue – is visiting New Ross Mart this evening as part of a nationwide CAP consultation tour.

The new EU Common Agricultural Policy has been described by the Irish Farmers Association as one of the most crucial issues facing farmers in Ireland today.

Representatives from Wexford IFA will present the Minister with funding scheme suggestions that will help negate the measures that effect south east farmers the most

Speaking on Morning Mix ahead of tonight’s meeting – Minister McConalogue said he realises the potential negative impact the new scheme will have on farming in County Wexford

