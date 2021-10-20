Almost 2 million rapid antigen tests to be rolled out to close contacts

Roughly two million rapid antigen tests are ready to be rolled out to close contacts, after Government announced the new measure yesterday.

It comes as 2,399 cases were reported yesterday, the highest daily total since late January during a strict lockdown.

The tests will be sent in the post after the Government announced the new measure yesterday.

But DCU Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines, antigen testing is not a single solution to bring Covid-19 under control by itself.

“We keep looking for a single magic bullet.

“We’ll do antigen testing, that will fix everything.

“We’ll do a booster shot and that will take care of everything.

“All of these things are useful, they all have a part to play but the truth is we need to do a bunch of things to bring case down.

“At the moment, I would be concerned about what might happen at Christmas.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email