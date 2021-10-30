Almost 44 thousand now living under Boil Water Notices in Wexford

Residents of Enniscorthy, Wexford Town and Gorey are being told to boil their water this afternoon to ensure that it is safe to drink.

Boil Water Notices have been issued for Wexford and Enniscorthy today after Irish Water discovered increased levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water.

It follows a recent notice issued for Gorey this week following problems discovered at the Creagh Water Treatment Plant.

The Wexford notice affects all areas supplied by Wexford Town Public Water Supply including Newtown, Barntown, Taghmon, Coolcots, Carriglawn, Clonard, Mulgannon, Maudlintown and the Town Centre.

Meanwhile all consumers on the Enniscorthy Public Water Supply are also being told to boil their water as a precautionary measure this afternoon.

Labour Councillor with Wexford County Council, George Lawlor, says a lack of investment in the Water Treatment Plants in Wexford are to blame.

“In Wexford, in excess of 20,000 people are affected by this and have been for a number of days.

“As a result of a lack of investment, we have difficulties that we cannot overcome at this point unless we issue the Boil Water Notice.”

Meanwhile Enniscorthy Independent representative Jackser Owens says Irish Water must come before the council and explain what’s happening.

“Irish Water have to step up and come to the council and talk about all the stoppages and leaks in Enniscorthy.

“We need proper clear water for our people and that is a priority.”

