The Housing Minister’s welcoming new data showing a 48% increase in Commencement Notices for building houses on August.

Darragh O’Brien says latest figures show Commencement Notices for 3,203 residential units were received by Building Control Authorities in September.

Data shows around 21,000 residential units were started between April, when the construction sector fully reopened, and September.

Plans to build a total of 24,226 residential units were received this year.

