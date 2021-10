Gardai in Gorey are appealing for witnesses in an unprovoked attack on a teenager in recent days.

The incident took place on Saturday last – October 16th – on Gorey Main Street,

Enniscorthy based Sergeant Colum Matthews outlining the circumstances surrounding the assault, says the 17 year old boy got off a bus at the bus stop before making his way up the main street in Gorey town centre

He was then subjected to the the attack

