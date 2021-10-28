Boil Water Notice issued for Gorey residents for foreseeable future

Residents in Gorey are being advised to boil their water this afternoon due to issues at the Creagh Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water made the announcement this afternoon and say the notice applies to all consumers on the Gorey (Creagh) Urban Public Water Supply.

They advise that all consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking, preparing vegetables, brushing teeth or making ice.

Wexford County Council have estimated that 7,459 people are affected by the notice.

The utility says they do not know when the notice will be lifted at present but they are in consultation with the HSE “with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notice as soon as practicable.”

Consumers are also urged to keep an eye on the www.water.ie website for more details.

It’s the third major issue with water in the county following the pump failure at Creagh in August and the issuing of a similar Boil Water Notice in Wexford Town last week.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email