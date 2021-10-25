Boil water notice may be lifted tomorrow

It’s hoped the boil water notice currently in place for Wexford will be lifted tomorrow following an inspection by Irish Water and Wexford County Council.

The problem arose after heavy rain last Wednesday at the Newtown treatment facility.

Up to 25,000 people are affected.

It follows a similar incident at the Creagh water treatment facility in August.

A breakdown in communications resulted in failure to notify consumers until some day later, when a boil water notice was put in place

A report on that incident is due shortly.

