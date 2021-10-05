Booster Covid vaccines for wider population could be possible

An immunology professor says there’s a case to be made for booster Covid vaccines for a larger section of the population.

It comes as a study in the Lancet Journal found the Pfizer jab’s effectiveness fell from 88 percent to 47 percent in six months.

The European Medicines Agency yesterday approved the use of boosters in healthy adults, that advice is now being examined by regulators here in Ireland.

Trinity College Dublin Immunology Professor Kingston Mills says it raises questions about possibly expanding the programme.

“Initially the Irish authorities are going to give it over 80’s, the over 65’s in nursing homes and people with underlying medical conditions.

“But now I think there is a case now for boosting individuals for over 60 or 65.”

