People who have received an AstraZeneca vaccine and who are over 65 should be given a booster dose ‘pretty soon.’

That’s according to an immunology Professor, after the news that Europe’s Medicines regulator approved the use of extra jabs for healthy adults.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will now study the EMA’s advice before making a call of it’s own.

Professor Kingston Mills from Trinity College Dublin says there’s a number of recent studies looking at effectiveness

