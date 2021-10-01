Brexit has lead to a “mini boom” at Rosslare Europort – Taoiseach

Brexit has lead to a “mini boom” at Rosslare Europort.

That’s the words of An Taoiseach Micheal Martin who has visited the port this afternoon to inspect the progress that has been made in getting Rosslare future ready.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix, he outlined that the future is bright for the Europort.

“There has been an extraordinary increase in EU-Ireland traffic through Rosslare. The port has captured 50% of the dramatic increase in traffic in and I think that’s going to continue to grow.

“140 additional State staff from Revenue to agriculture to the HSE have been appointed to Rosslare helping to deal with customs and all the various issues around Brexit.

“That’s going to continue and then the next big potential is offshore renewables and Rosslare Europort as a base for facilitating offshore wind developments.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email