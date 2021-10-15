Broken traffic lights in Enniscorthy could lead to a serious accident

A local councillor is warning that there will be a serious accident if traffic lights are left broken in the county.

Jackser Owens says the lack of lights on Bellefield Road in Enniscorthy is dangerous and could lead to an incident.

The lights are out of action close to the vaccination centre in the town and it’s been estimated that it could cost around €10,000 to fix.

The independent representative told South East Radio, it’s been a problem for a long time.

“They’ll be on for two weeks and off for a week and I don’t know what the situation is.

“I want these lights fixed so they don’t break any more. I want it for the safety for the people and that’s the most important thing.

“Every day that these lights aren’t working, you’re putting people’s lives in danger.”

