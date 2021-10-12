Budget 2022 contains a range of measures benefitting and hitting many sectors

The details of Budget 2022 have been announced with free contraception for young women, an increase in the SUSI grant and the recruitment of almost a thousand new teachers.

The Help-to-Buy scheme is being retained while a 5 euro across the board increase in social welfare rates has been confirmed.

The government has announced €1.5 billion in additional spending and tax measures to tackle the cost of living.

The Children’s Rights Alliance thinks the Government could have been more generous when increasing dependency payments for parents on social welfare.

The Irish Medical Organisation is concerned about plans to give free GP care to children aged six and seven.

