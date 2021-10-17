Businesses urged to prepare for rising energy costs this winter

Businesses in the South East are being encouraged to apply for all the help they can get with rising energy costs this winter.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland recently announced that SMEs can receive up to €2,000 if they sign up for an energy audit.

This is where a businesses opens up to an outside investigator who will look at ways where you can save money through energy reduction.

Speaking to South East Radio’s Business Matters, Dearbhla Stapleton from the SEAI says there are smaller and easier ways to reduce the burden over the coming months.

“First of all, you should understand your energy use and understand where it’s being used.

“Something as simple as turning down your thermostat is very important and you should always treat energy like money.

“Appoint someone to be an energy champion, someone to really make sure that all your decisions in your business are considering your energy use.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email