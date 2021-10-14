Cabinet will put rising Covid figures “in context” before reopening decision

The Taoiseach says the rising number of new Covid cases need to be kept in perspective.

It comes as some Ministers have suggested extending the requirement for vaccine certificates beyond October 22nd.

There are questions about the full easing of restrictions next week in the face of increasing case numbers and hospitalisations.

415 Covid-positive patients are in hospitals today – an increase for the fifth day in a row.

It’s up from 408 yesterday, while from last Thursday its gone up by 16 percent.

Latest figures show 69 people in ICU – which is the same as last week.

At home in Wexford General Hospital there are currently 8 patients being treated with Covid-19 – one of which is in the ICU.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Cabinet will put the figures in context before making a decision.

