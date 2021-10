A former GAA All Star is appealing to parents to walk away from their children’s games if they find themselves becoming aggressive to players and officials.

It’s after a brawl broke out at an underage Wicklow county final between Carnew and Kilcoole on Saturday which saw adults and players embroiled in the violence.

Author and former Clare hurler Tony Griffin says parents on the sidelines need to learn to control their emotions

