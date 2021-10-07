CAP needs to change to benefit small farmers in County Wexford – Wallace

The current Cap proposal will only serve large farming interests according to a Wexford MEP

Independent representative Mick Wallace has been defending his actions after voting against the latest programme put forward by European leaders and farming chiefs.

The policy has been described by the Irish Farmers Association as “one of the most crucial issues facing farmers in Ireland today.”

Speaking to South East Radio, the former Wexford TD says he sees nothing in the latest offering that will help out small farms.

“We have had the promotion of Big Dairy and Big Beef at the expense of the small farmers in Ireland.

“Do people realise that since 1970, Ireland has lost about 140,000 family farms that have been gobbled up by the Big Dairy boys.

“The present policies are doing nothing to solve this.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email