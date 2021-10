Leaving children unsupervised online is like allowing kids to play “around the corner from the red light district”.

That’s according to a psychotherapist, who has welcomed calls by a high court judge to address porn in primary schools.

It’s after a 19 year old man was found guilty of raping his niece when he was between the ages of 14 and 17, after becoming addicted to porn at age 11.

Stella O’Malley says children often “fall into” porn sites through online games

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email