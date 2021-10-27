Climate Change Advisory Council says people are already witnessing the effect

“There are real negatives if we don’t get this right”.

That’s the words of Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly describing that man kind are already living in the effects of climate change.

She was speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix outlining the three 5-year phases of Ireland’s first carbon budget programme.

It’s reported the Agriculture sector could have to reduce its emissions by between 20 and 30 per cent to achieve the country’s 2030 climate goals.

Speaking on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly outlined that we are already living in the effects of climate change.

“This isn’t into the distant future, this is the reality of today.

“We have seen the storms, we have seen the ferocity of the storms, we have even see a hurricane in Ireland.

“We have seen the floods, we have seen the damage these floods have caused.

We have even have drought in this country which is unbelievable.

“We see the temperature rise in the sea and as a consequence sea level rising and this is ultimately a big threat for people living in cities because a lot of our cities are along the coast.

“There are real negatives there, if we don’t get this right.”

The Environment Minister is confident the ‘political will’ is there to implement the proposed carbon budgets.

The Climate Change Advisory Council has set out ambitious targets for Ireland to half its greenhouse emissions by 2030.

Farmers and lorry drivers are warning the plans could destroy their livelihoods.

