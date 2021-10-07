Council introduce proposals for 43 CCTV cameras in the New Ross area

The upcoming installation of CCTV cameras in the New Ross area is being hailed as a deterrent against crime in the town.

Wexford County Council have put forward a proposal to introduce 43 cameras at locations around the town to discourage anti social behaviour and prevent crime.

Residents can have their say on the locations by submitting their ideas in writing to the District Manager of the New Ross Municipal District Office, Mick McCormack, before October 22nd.

Local councillor Michael Sheehan says this is an opportunity to make New Ross safer for everyone.

“It’s another boost for a Gardai because if they need to move people on, the cameras will back them up.

“There are areas of the town which have experienced anti social behaviour such as Irishtown or the downtown area where people may not feel entirely secure at night.

“This is an opportunity for those people to work with the council and the Gardai on what way we want to go into the future.

“We have new developments coming up on High Hill and Goat Hill and we can now improve our offerings to people in the area.”

