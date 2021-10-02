Courtown may “lose its soul” over privatization of leisure centre and woods

A local representative is urging Wexford County Council not to lose its soul over the funding received from the liquidation of the Courtown leisure centre.

It was reported this week that the money received is to be used to build the long-awaited footpath connecting the seaside town to Gorey.

Campaigners have rubbished the idea saying the funding worth over €370,000 should be used to keep the leisure centre and neighbouring woods in public ownership.

Earlier this year, 10 thousand people from the area signed a petition looking to keep the land available to residents.

Sinn Fein Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin says those people feel let down by the decision.

“The fight is far from over on this. I know the community in the wider North Wexford area are incensed that the woods are in private hands now basically.

“I mean have we completely lost our soul as a people if we see nothing wrong with privatizing such national treasures?”

