A top HSE official says no major reduction in Covid cases is expected for the rest of the month.

The five day moving average has recently jumped to more than 1,500 cases per day, up from just over 1,000 a week ago.

In Wexford General Hospital – there are currently 9 people being treated with the virus – 2 of which are in ICU.

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry says any drop will be slow.

