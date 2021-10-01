Dáil and Seanad 2022 to cost €161,000,000 to run

It will cost nearly €161,000,000 to run Dáil and Seanad next year.

This is a 15% increase on 2020 and includes salaries of over 21 million euro for TDs and senators.

This year the cost of running the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission, which operates the Dáil and Seanad, is likely to be just under 140 million euro.

The commission estimates this will increase to 160.7 million euro in 2022.

This will include 16.8 million to pay the salaries of 160 TDs, which equates to just over 100,000 each.

They’ll also get other allowances of nearly 9.2 million, including payments for travel and accommodation.

60 Senators willl get basic salaries of 4.5 million, which is a little over 70,000 each – and other allowances of 1.2 million euro in total.

People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, says the figures are too high.

Bar and catering staff in the House of the Oireachtas will be paid 2.2 million altogether next year.

