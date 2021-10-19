Davy Fitzgerald expected to be named manager of Galway Senior Hurlers

Speculation is mounting that Davy Fitzgerald is expected to be named new manager of the Galway Senior Hurlers.

That’s according to news being reported across Social Media this afternoon.

Sources say Galway GAA are expected to announce the appointment of the former Wexford boss – as their new senior hurling manager tomorrow.

The uptake of such a role means that Davy will be involved at Senior inter county level for 36 years in succession.

We’ll have more on that story as it develops.

