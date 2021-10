Residents in Dingle are set to remember one of their most famous locals this month.

October marks a year since Fungie the Dolphin was last seen off the County Kerry coast.

Locals have set up Fungie Day on October 17th to remember the mammal who was the biggest tourist attraction for the area in 37 years.

To show their gratitude, fishermen will be offering free boat trips in the Dingle area to try and see if there is any trace of the dolphin.

