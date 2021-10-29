Discolouration affecting water supply in Wexford Town until midnight

Wexford County Council say issues with the water in Wexford Town will continue until at least midnight tonight.

Crews are working to restore normal service to areas such as Coolcotts, Whitemill and Ard Carman after a problem was discovered with discolouration this afternoon.

It had been hoped that the issue would be resolved by now but the Council say it will be tomorrow before normal service will resume.

Residents of the areas affected are asked to allow the water to run clear before drinking.

It’s the second major issue with water in the town in recent weeks with a boil water notice issued for the area last week while a second boil water notice remains in place in Gorey this weekend.

