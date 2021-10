Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in County Waterford this evening.

There are reports that a crash has occurred in the Lower Grange area of Waterford City near St Otteran’s Hospital.

Members of an Garda Siochana and the fire brigade are at the scene and are working to establish if there are any injuries.

The road is blocked and Gardai are advising motorists to avoid the area.

