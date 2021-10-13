Enniscorthy based P.E. Kelly Insurances to come under Innovu Group

Insurance group Innovu has strengthened it’s position in County Wexford with a third acquisition of a South East based company.

Reports emerging this afternoon suggest that the group has purchased the Wexford based P.E. Kelly Insurances.

This is the fifth acquisition by the Innovu Group in the past two years, having previously acquired Sheridan Insurances and Wexford Insurances in 2019.

They have also announced takeovers of Goggin Insurance and Cullen Insurances earlier in 2021.

P.E. Kelly Insurances, based in Enniscorthy was set up under the management of Pat Kelly and his staff in 1985.

Mr Kelly will now become a shareholder in the Innovu Group.

