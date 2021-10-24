Enniscorthy Gardai renew appeal for unidentified Ballinamona body

Gardai in County Wexford have renewed their appeal to the public for help identifying human remains that were found in 1995.

The alarm was raised on December 12th of that year, after the discovery on a beach in Kilmuckridge.

On that morning almost 26 years ago Gardai in Wexford were called to the scene of a badly decomposed body on Ballinamona beach.

The Pathologist believes it was a woman aged from 25 to 40 years old, who was about five foot seven in height.

She was wearing blue jeans with the name brand Lee, and brown shoes and white socks, keys belonging to a Volkswagen were found in her pockets.

Drowning is believed to be the cause of death, and there’s no evidence of foul play.

DNA analysis has been done against missing persons on the Interpol system, but no matches arose and the deceased was never identified.

Gardai in Enniscorthy have urged anyone who may be able to help them bring this case to a conclusion after nearly 26 years to come forward with any information.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email