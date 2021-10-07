Enniscorthy pupils asked to Think Before You Flush with new campaign

School is back and pupils in schools in Enniscorthy/Wexford are being urged to Think Before they Flush!

Clean Coasts in conjunction with Irish Water have teamed up for the The Think Before You Flush campaign.

Its aim is to reduce the number of wastewater blockages and overflows to our environment.

If the wrong things, like wipes, dental floss and sanitary items get flushed down the toilet they can lead to blockages, wastewater overflows and discharges to our marine environment where they can harm wildlife or wash up on our shores.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email