The current arrangements for the safe delivery of drinking water are not working, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’ll appear before an Oireachtas committee today to discuss the recent problems at the Gorey and Ballymore Eustace plants.

The EPA will say the delay in reporting these incidents to health officials was an ‘abject failure’ by management.

The watchdog will say audits have found similar events have happened in other parts of the country.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email