Changes to the Fair Deal Nursing Home Support Scheme take effect today.

The three year cap is now extended to family farms and businesses and the net proceeds of the sale of the family home is subject to the three year cap.

To calculate the cost of nursing home care, the value of certain assets is only included in financial assessment for 3 years.

According to the HSE no one receiving nursing home care currently will be negatively impacted by the changes.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email