Farmers warn new climate budgets will have ‘seismic effect’ on industry

Farmers have warned new climate budgets will have a seismic effect on their industry.

Junior Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon has suggested sectoral emission targets can be met without reducing the national herd.

However, some climate activists say he’s wrong and farmers will have to step up to the plate.

IFA representative in the South East Region Jim Mulhall says if reduction targets are as high as suggested, there will be problems.

“There has been talks of 21 % to 30% and I think it is very clear that this is going to have a seismic effect, not just on farming and agriculture but on rural Ireland.”

