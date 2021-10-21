Ferrybank and Ardcavan residents now affected by Boil Water Notice

Around 4,000 residents of Ferrybank and Ardcavan just outside Wexford Town are now being advised to boil their water this afternoon.

Irish Water have updated their guidance with around 25,000 people now living under the restrictions since noon.

The other areas affected include Wexford Town, Forth Mountain, Taghmon and Holmestown.

Wexford County Council have tweeted to say the measure will be in place until 12 noon next Tuesday the 26th of October.

Ronan Walsh from Irish Water told South East Radio, they are working hard to lift the notice sooner.

“We will consult with the HSE on the lifting criteria.

“The most important thing now is to get the plant settled down and that we’re fully happy with the disinfection level coming out of the treatment plant.”

