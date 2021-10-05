Frontline workers in Wexford could be rewarded for their work next year.

An extra Bank holiday around St Patrick’s day is being considered by the government.

It’s being looked at as part of a Covid bonus to reward frontline workers during the pandemic.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has played down the prospect of a November holiday this year.

“What we actually will need to do is consult with the public and also consult with the labour employer forum as to when that will be.

“I know one option is November and that is not ruled out either

“But there would be a view from a lot of people that you would need to give more people notice.

“People have orders on order, people have rosters, lots of different reasons and people may want to book a weekend away.”

