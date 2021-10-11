Fuel allowance set to increase in tomorrow’s Budget

The fuel allowance is set to increase by at least €3.50 in tomorrow’s Budget.

The number of people who’re eligible for the payment’s also set to be increased under plans being considered by government.

Also set to feature in the 4.7 billion euro spending plan is funding for an extra 1,000 special needs assistants and an increase to the SUSI grant for students.

Political Correspondent with the Irish Examiner, Daniel McConnell, says spending’s being focused on areas that missed out in recent years.

“Childcare is going to be a major winner in this years package.

“We know the Department of Health is getting an extra billion

“We also know that the areas of fuel allowance and energy costs are going to be tackled.

“But across the board, across the departments, Ministers are getting extra allocations of funding.

