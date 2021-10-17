Garda cars damaged during anti-vaccine protest in Enniscorthy

Gardai attended the scene of an anti vaccine protest in Enniscorthy this afternoon.

Around 200 protestors made their way from Vinegar Hill to the Market Square leading to traffic restrictions around the area as leaders called for the roads to be blocked.

It’s believed the protest was largely peaceful although there were reports that 2 Garda cars were damaged.

The Garda press office has confirmed that there were two cases of criminal damage to official squad cars being investigated but no arrests had been made on Sunday evening

