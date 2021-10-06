Garda checkpoints nationwide today as part of Tyre Safety Day

Gardaí are mounting roadside checks across the country today as part of Tyre Safety Day.

According to Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry from the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said ‘defective tyres pose a serious risk to all road users.’

Members of Roads Policing Units across the country are mounting roadside checks, checking tyres on vehicles in conjunction with Road Safety Authority Vehicle Inspectors.

If you are found to be driving a vehicle with defective tyres you could risk up to 4 penalty points if convicted and a fixed penalty of up to €120.

Following analysis of Garda forensic road collision reports, the RSA estimate that defective tyres could be a contributory factor in as many one in ten fatal crashes annually, resulting in approximately 14 deaths each year.

Motorists are being advised to ‘get a grip’ when it comes to tyre safety.

Don’t wait for your NCT to check if your tyres are roadworthy.

Conduct a regular walk-around of your car and check your tyres.

Check the tread depth, look for cuts, cracks, or bulges.

Take your car to the local forecourt or ITIA dealer and check the pressure.

If your vehicle’s tyres show signs of deterioration, you should have them replaced immediately.

