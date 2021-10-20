Gardai appeal for information as man killed in Carlow crash

A man in his 80s has died in hospital following a crash on the M9 on the Carlow-Kildare border.
It happened at around 7am this morning between Junction 4 Castledermot and Junction 5 Carlow.
The deceased man was the driver of one of the three cars involved in the collision.
A man in his 30s who was another driver was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, while a woman in her 30s who was driving the third car sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The road has since reopened following examinations.