Gardai appeal for information as man killed in Carlow crash

A man in his 80s has died in hospital following a crash on the M9 on the Carlow-Kildare border.

It happened at around 7am this morning between Junction 4 Castledermot and Junction 5 Carlow.

The deceased man was the driver of one of the three cars involved in the collision.

A man in his 30s who was another driver was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, while a woman in her 30s who was driving the third car sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The road has since reopened following examinations.

