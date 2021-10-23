Gardai appeal for information on two missing Dublin teenagers

Gardaí at Mountjoy are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old girl in Dublin.

Kenzie Delaney was last seen in the Dublin 1 area today.

She is as approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height, of slim build with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Kenzie was wearing a black puff jacket, grey leggings and white and pink runners.

She is known to frequent the Temple Bar, Dame Street and O’Connell Street areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station.

Meanwhile,

Gardai in Rathfarnham are appealing for help in tracing another missing teenage girl in Dublin.

17-year-old Chelsea Gaffney was last seen in the Carrickmount area on Thursday evening and is known to visit Clondalkin and Dublin 22.

She’s 5 foot 10 in height, of slim build, with long straight black hair with red roots and blue eyes.

Chelsea was wearing a grey long zip tracksuit and grey and black leggings with black and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station.

